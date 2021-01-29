ABBOTT, Kerry A., 62, of Holcombe died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FERNHOLZ, Daniel L., 70, of Arcadia died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HUGHES, Sally E., 74, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Graveside service will be livestreamed at Horan Funeral Home Facebook page.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KENEALY, Adella K., 101, Stanley died Wednesday at the Homeplace in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
KILLEN, LaVerne C., 86, died Jan. 15 in Cherry Valley, Ill.
Private funeral Mass will be at St. Edwards Catholic Church, Rockford, Ill.
Zoom will be available using ID: 810-290-6045 and passcode: 123.
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Rockford, is handling arrangements.
MELBY, Sandra, 65, of Arcadia died Wednesday in Arcadia.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
Private family services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
RINDAL, Lynette M., 62, of Osseo died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.