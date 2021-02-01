ANDERSON, Yvonne C. “Nita-Mia,” 73, of Rice Lake died Jan. 25.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
AMES, Helen T., 72, of Hixton died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
DRESCHER, Leonard A. “Lenny,” 69, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DRURY, JoAnn, 79, died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GIBBS-THOMAS, Angela, 55, died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GUTSCH, Dennis W., 74, of Eau Claire died Wednesday in Donna, Texas.
HASS, Darlene E., 77, of Bloomer died Wednesday.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at Auburn Cemetery.
Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
KERCHEFSKI, Grace L., 63, of Hawkins died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KLONECKI, Bradley D., 27, of Blair, formerly of Arcadia, died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
LEROY, Edward J., 94, of New Berlin died Friday at his daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WALKER, William E., 96, of Augusta died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.