BANGART, John, 61, died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ELIASON, Shirley, 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
KOCHERER, Roger A., 68, of Bloomer died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
MAHLER, Shane A., 53, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Interment will be at a later date.
MURPHY, David H., 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Graveside services will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
O’CONNOR, John S., 70, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.