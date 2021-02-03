AMES, Helen T., 72, of Hixton died Friday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the funeral home.
AUMUELLER, Barbara F. “Barb,” 85, of Birchwood died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FEILER, Audrey L., 94, of Elmwood died Tuesday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GREEN, Norma, 96, of Franklin, formerly of Augusta, died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HANSEN, Harold V., 76, of Taylor died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HUDSON, Margaret, 68, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LEROY, Edward J., 94, of New Berlin died Friday at his daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Committal service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, Brookfield.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
TALLMAN, Delores E. “Dee,” 51, of Bloomer died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
Celebration of life will be at Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill, Tilden.
WALKER, William E., 96, of Augusta died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at a later date at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.