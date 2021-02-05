BEIRNE, Margaret M. “Peggy,” 76, of Ettrick died Wednesday at home.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galesville.
Burial will be at Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
HERRIED, Alice I., 93, of Blair died Tuesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
JOHNSON, Hannah K., 39, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JOHNSON, Phyllis R., 91, of Mondovi died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Canton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be in spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Canton.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Randy S., 50, of Bloomer died Jan. 29 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Walk-through visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MCGANN, William M. “Bill,” 64, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MOTZER, Kathleen H., 72, of New Auburn died Wednesday at home.
Open house will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Motzer home, 158 E. Park St., New Auburn.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
RINDAL, Marjorie I., 96, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at a later date at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHLEGEL, David J., 79, of Strum died at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
WALKER, William E., 96, of Augusta died Jan. 28 at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at a later date at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.