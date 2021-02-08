DRURY, Gerald, 90, died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EVERSON, Karmon J., 64, of Blair died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
FULLARTON, Kathleen R., 71, formerly of Menomonie, died Thursday in Eau Claire.
Private memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals
Burial will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Genevieve A., 95, of Melrose died Tuesday at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Private family services will be at South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
KELLEY, Gordon R. “Gordie,” 84, of Eau Claire died Friday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
LOETZ, Gary W., 76, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MOTZER, Kathleen H., 72, of New Auburn died Wednesday at home.
Open house will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Jude’s Church, New Auburn.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
STANLEY, Rodney, 73, of Eau Claire died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
STENSRUD, Keith J., 62, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with prayer service at 2 p.m., Saturday 13 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
STRAUCH, Donald A., 89, of Augusta died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.