CREWS, Betty J., 94, of Golden Valley, Minn., died Saturday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Private burial will be at Glen Haven Cemetery, Crystal, Minn.
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels, Bloomington, Minn., is handling arrangements.
DRIER, Lawrence W. "Larry," 84, of Eau Galle died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Burial will be in the spring at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
HEFFERNAN, John, 79, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HYLAND, Robert, 80, of Bloomer died Sunday at home.
Private graveside services will be in the spring.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
KUEHNI, Elmer W., 91, of Stanley died Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Private memorial Mass will be held.
Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
NUNKE, JoAnne M., 52, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STAVRAN, George I., 94, of Rice Lake died Saturday.
Private family graveside services will be at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STRAUCH, Donald A., 89, of Augusta died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in the spring at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
VORNHOLT, Marie, 61, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.