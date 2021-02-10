BOOKS, Lauren J., 87, of Eau Claire died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
DRURY, Gerald R., 90, of Eleva died Feb. 3 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EVERSON, Karmon J., 64, of Blair died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
GREEN, Norma, 96, of Franklin, formerly of Augusta, died Jan. 31 at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, town of Ludington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
MALOSH, Edward A., 78, of Lake Hallie died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
SCHLEGEL, David J., 79, of rural Strum died Feb. 3 at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Adventist Church, Altoona.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Services will be live streamed at www.chippewavalleywi.adventistchurch.org
Burial will be at Hadleyville Cemetery, Eleva.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHULZ, Raymond E., 93, of Colfax died Saturday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.