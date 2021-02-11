BOOTH, Judith R., 78, of Owen died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GIBBS-THOMAS, Angela, 55, of Eau Claire died Jan. 27.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LOECHLER, Marilyn, 96, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MATHSON, Leland J. “Lee,” 83, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Walk-through visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MORLEY, Ronald E., died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
NEVIN, JoAnn A., 88, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Holcombe, died Wednesday at Wissota Place Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.