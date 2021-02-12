ERMATINGER, Marla M., 83, of Chippewa died Tuesday at home.
No services will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GOLDEN, Karen M., 78, of Altoona died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JOHNSTON, Eunice N., 94, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.
Private services will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Kay A. (Millinzcek), 74, of Durand died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church, Durand.
Private family services will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church.
Services will be livestreamed at Rhiel Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rhielfuneralhome
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
SEVERINSKI, Robert J. “Bob,” 71, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.