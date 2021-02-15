ANDERSON, John “Howard,” 98, formerly of La Crosse, died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
BAUER, Arnold F., 87, of Elmwood died Saturday at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elmwood.
Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at Rhiel Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Linda J., 73, of Hixton died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BURGESON, Susan P., 80, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
CHRISTOPHERSON, Shirley M., 84, of Ridgeland died Wednesday at home.
Memorial service will be in the spring.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
DOLAN, Patricia A. “Pat,” 77, formerly of Arcadia, died Wednesday at Brookdale in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with rosary at 9:45 a.m., today at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hillsboro.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
GOETHEL, June A., 84, of Durand died Sunday at Grace Woodlands Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home& Cremation Services, Durand.
HOLLISTER, Rosetta, 72, died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at German Valley Cemetery, Blue Mounds.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
KLIMEK, Ronald M., 69, of Independence died Thursday at home.
No services will be held.
Burial will be at a later date at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Independence.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
LANE, Paul E., 82, of Bloomer died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private services with military honors will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Services will be live streamed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
LOECHLER, Marilyn R., 96, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
No visitation will be held.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MORLEY, Ronald E., died Feb. 8 at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Services will be livestreamed at www.saving-gracechurch.com/live-stream-tv
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NORDBY, Dennis E., of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PERRY, Charles A., 72, of Lake Hallie died Friday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at New Life Open Bible, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
PIEL, Victor E., 74, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
POST, Raymond F., 92, of Cadott died Thursday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cadott.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
SEVERINSKI, Robert J. “Bob,” 71, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Visitation will be from non to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, Fall Creek.
Memorial Mass will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Private interment will be at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery, Brackett.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
TRAPP, Edwin O., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.