COOK, Richard O., 76, of Bloomer died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
ELSNER, Shirley A., 86, died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Service will be livestreamed at Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be at a later date at Island Lake Cemetery.
GOLDEN, Karen M., 78, of Altoona died Feb. 10 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Services will be livestreamed at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page.
Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HAGEN, Ronald A., 73, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Catholic funeral Mass will at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
JASPERSON, Gordon L., 78, of Rice Lake died Monday at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, E. LaVonne, 88, of Eleva died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Eleva Cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
MOTYKA, Helen L., 80, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NESS, Brian J., 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
OJA, Carol A., 86, of Woodbury, Minn., formerly of Altoona and Ladysmith, died at Stonecrest Assisted Living in Woodbury.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PIEL, Victor E., 74, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Private memorial services will be held.
Burial will be in the spring in Augusta.
RIESS, Larry A., 63, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ULRY, Troy A., 53, of Chippewa died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WELCH, Nancy L., 70, of Fountain City died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.