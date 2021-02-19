ALHAWARI, Melody M., 65, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BRANDL, Dennis J., 83, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
NOER, Genevieve E., 91, of Colfax died Tuesday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
OJA, Carol A., 86, of Woodbury, Minn., formerly of Altoona and Ladysmith, died Monday at Stonecrest Assisted Living in Woodbury.
Private funeral service and burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WIRTH, Tiffany A., 36, of Chippewa Falls died Feb. 10 at Mac Neal Medical Center in Cicero, Ill.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.