BRANDL, Dennis J., 83, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
CORNELL, Larry N., 78, died Feb. 14 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Walk-thru visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Private family funeral services will be today at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
ESWEIN, Ralph J., 75, of Black River Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HELSTAD, Carlyle G., 80, of Blair died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial with military rites will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Blair.
HOUSE, Harriet L., 78, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
JACOBSON, Benjamin J., 22, of Cumberland died Tuesday.
Drive-thru visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Private family funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today at the church.
Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KITCHENS, Audrey B., 70, of Wood-Ridge, N.J., died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KNUDTSON, Florence I., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
LOVE, Dawn M. “Tink,” 64, of Barron, formerly of Hayward, died Wednesday.
Private services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MOLLE, Ruth L., 93, of Thorp died Thursday at Turner Integrity Care in Thorp.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PETERSEN, Kimberley A., 64, of rural Independence died Friday at home.
Private family services will be at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
ROOT, Elaine F., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SNOBL, Charles “Charlie” Jr., 85, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
TRAPP, Edwin O., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Feb. 12 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Victory service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Interment with military honors will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WILLHITE, Jerry D., 69, of Neillsville died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ZANK, Barbara A., 76, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oakwood Health System in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.