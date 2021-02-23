CALKINS, Bruce J., 89, of Wausau died Sunday at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HEATH, Karen L., 82, of Osseo died Sunday at her daughter’s home in Fairchild.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KNUDTSON, Florence I., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MERRIMAN, Bonnie, 88, of Baldwin died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beldenville.
Private family service will be at the church.
Services will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Thursday at Our Savior’s YouTube page.
Private burial will be at Rush River Lutheran Cemetery, Pierce county town of Martell.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
NEITZEL, Robert J., 86, of Blair, formerly of Arcadia died Saturday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Fountain City.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SAMPSON, Jack B., 92, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
THIESS, Kathleen M. “Kathy,” 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
THOMLEY, Rickey, 63, formerly of Taylor died Thursday at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.
Private services will be held.