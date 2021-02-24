BAWDEN, Maxwell J., 23, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FORD, Norman E., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday.
Private memorial service will be held.
Interment with military rites will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KITCHENS, Audrey B., 70, of Wood-Ridge, N.J. died Friday at Dove Healthcare — Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
Private family services will be Friday.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is handling arrangements.
LIEN, Beverly A. (Eide) (Weiss), 86, of Mondovi, formerly of Barron died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Private family burial will be Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SIMMONS, Brenda, 58, died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STANFORD, Dona J., 91, of Stacy, Minn., formerly of New Auburn died Friday at home.
Services will be held at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
TELLES, Sandra J., 76, of the town of Seymour died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
THIESS, Kathleen M. “Kathy,” 63, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Open house will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
