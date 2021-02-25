BAKER, Delores R., 84, of Thorp died Sunday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MARKHAM, Beverly L., 82, of Barron died Tuesday at Barron Care & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
PARRIS, Ricky J., 61, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Independence died Friday, Feb. 12 at home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
PECK, Frederick C., died Saturday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PFISTER, Ralph D., 87, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cornell died Wednesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
WIRTH, Tiffany A., 36, of Chippewa Falls died Feb. 10 in Chicago, Ill.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.