ALLEN, Lillian R., 94, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CLARK, Steven C., 72, of Elk Mound died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
EHRICH, June E., 97, of Birchwood died Wednesday at Woodstone Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KRAUSE, Harold V., 95, of Eau Claire died Wednesday in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
PROCHNOW, Lois L., 93, of Menomonie died Thursday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private graveside services will be in the spring at Tainter Methodist Cemetery, Dunn County town of Tainter.
REICHENBACH, Margaret D., 86, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Grace Woodlands Assisted Living Facility in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.