DENNY, Samuel E., 47, of Rice Lake died Sunday.
Wake service will be at 4 p.m. today at Maple Plain Community Center, Cumberland.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the community center.
Interment will be at Maple Plain Reservation.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DUPEY, Bernard P., 77, of Altoona, formerly of Cadott, died Saturday at Clark County Rehabilitation & Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
JACOBS, Heidi M., 74, of Rice Lake died Sunday.
Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Moose Lodge, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KASTEN, Mary E., 71, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
KOHLHEPP, Stanley H., 82, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SHIFFER, Dale A., 78, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.