BAWDEN, Maxwell J., died Thursday.
Private family services will be Saturday.
Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BECHEL, Margaret M., 80, of Mondovi died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi.
Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mondovi.
EADY, Shane C., 65, of Elk Mound died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
ERICKSON, Ryan D., 33, of rural Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
HAMMAN, Robert E., 81, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sammy’s Pizza, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PETERS, Linda H., 77, formerly of Prairie Farm and Hillsdale, died Monday at her daughter’s home in Comstock.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeland Community Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the community center.
Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Dallas.
SMITH, Katherine E., 72, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TAYLOR, Jeannine M., 67, of Cadott died Wednesday at Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.