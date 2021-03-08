ANTON, Jean H., 85, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
BANDELOW, Nelva J., 82, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BIRTZER, Etta M., 94, formerly of Cleghorn, died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DONAHUE, Frances M., 100, of Bloomer died Wednesday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date at the 9th Ave. Park, Bloomer.
EADY, Shane, 65, of Elk Mound died March 1 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
EHLERT, William R., 63, of Bellinger died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gilman Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman.
GUEST, James “Jim,” 84, of Rice Lake died Dec. 26 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. May 7 at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HAGEN, Doris M., 90, of rural Whitehall died Wednesday at home.
Private services and burial will be at Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HEATH, Karen L., 82, of Osseo died Feb. 21 at her daughter’s home in Fairchild.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date.
HINCE, John W., 73, of Red Wing, Minn., formerly of Plum City, died Friday at Bayview Nursing & Rehab Center in Red Wing.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
JOHNSON, Gene A., 85, of Blair died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
KOMREY, Kent, 48, of Fall Creek died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LINDEEN, Patrick, died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LOYAS, Ronald W., 76, of Rice Lake died Nov. 27 at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. June 2 at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MEYER, John W., 72, of Altoona died Friday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
TAYLOR, Jeannine M. (Ruff), 67, died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa county town of Edson.
WILLSON, Gordon F. “Gordy,” 93, of Rice Lake died March 1.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon May 28 at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.