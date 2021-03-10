BIRTZER, Etta M., 94, formerly of Cleghorn died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at St. Raymond Penafort Catholic Church, Fall Creek.
Memorial mass will be at noon Friday at noon Friday at the church.
Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
IVERSON, Florence E., 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Norman “Hallie,” 74, of Rice Lake, formerly of Cameron died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
JOHNSON, Roxanne M., 48, of Rice Lake died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Assembly of God in Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KRUEGER, Dale E., 82, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MCNULTY, Terrence P., 72, of Eau Claire died Feb. 25.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the celebration center.
PETERSEN, Reynold, 87, of Dallas, formerly of Luck died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron.
Celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Rausch & Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Mary Ann, 86, of Sioux Falls died Sunday at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D., is handling arrangements.
ROOT, Lowell, 87, died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SLASKE, Bernice “Bea,” 89, of Stevens Point died Monday at Whispering Pines in Plover.
Arrangements are pending at Shuda Funeral Services & Crematory of Stevens Point & Plover.
STEPHENS, Edythe I., 91, of Boyd died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.