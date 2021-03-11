BIRTZER, Etta M., 94, formerly of Cleghorn, died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 19, at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, Fall Creek.
Memorial Mass will be at noon March 19 at the church.
Interment will be at Scared Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GIBSON, Diane F., 77, of Elmwood died Monday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
HARTING, Judith M., 82, of Spooner, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Country Terrace of Wisconsin in Spooner.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HINELINE, Ruby M., 93, of Rice Lake died Monday.
Private funeral service will be Saturday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
IVERSON, Florence E., 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Committal service will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MCCARTY, Carolyn J., 65, of Cornell, formerly of Eau Claire, died Monday at Country Living Group Home in Cornell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Time of sharing will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the celebration center.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
OSLEY, Ronald J., 67, of Eleva died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
POPE, Kylie D., 13, of Altoona died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
RICHTER, Alice M., 80, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
ZIMMERMAN, Leonard J., 84, of Fairchild died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.