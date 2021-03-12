BOYK, Christine F., 61, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
BURR, Gerald, 96, died Thursday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HAZEN, Charles R., 86, of Menomonie died Tuesday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Private funeral service with military honors will be held.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Chetek.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KRIENKE, Melvin, 91, of Osseo died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
LINDEEN, Patrick, 69, of Fall Creek died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MEYER, John W. “Toad,” 72, of Altoona died March 5 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., with prayer service at 4 p.m., Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Private family graveside services will be at a later date.
POPE, Kylie D., 13, of Altoona died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Private family services will be held.
Interment will be at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STELLFLUE, Wallace W. “Wally,” 76, of rural Ettrick died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse.
STENZEL, Roderick S., 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.