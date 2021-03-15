BROWN, Esther B., 76, of Cadott died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
COLAIZY, Robert J., 69, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
DUBIAK, Anna A., 94, of Stanley died Friday at Country Terrace in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Huron.
Plombon Funeral Services, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
GARRETT, Lisa M., 49, of Blair died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life was Sunday at Riverland Energy Community Room.
Private graveside services were at Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
GIBSON, Diane F., 76, of Elmwood died Monday, March 8, at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Forest Center Church of Nazarene, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Clearview Cemetery, Eau Galle.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
KRIENKE, Melvin, 91, of Osseo died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at Osseo Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LAUDENSLAGER, Ronald J., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
LECHWAR, Matthew, 38, of Menomonie died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MEDFORD, Barbara J., 63, of Holcombe, formerly of Foster, died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
RIEGERT, Kathleen, 79, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROGSTAD, Duane E., 76, of Rice Lake died Saturday.
Celebration of life will be in the summer in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WAMPOLE, Margaret E., 93, of Fairchild died Saturday at Rolling Meadows of Strum.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.