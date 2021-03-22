AICHELE, Herbert E., 91, of Fairchild, formerly of Colby and Owen, died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Morning Star Lutheran Church, Fairchild.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Colby Memorial Cemetery.
DECKER, Judith I., 67, of Ohio, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Jan. 5 in Dayton, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be at noon May 8 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
FASBENDER, Sylvia E., 85, of Cornell died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell.
GOEHRING, Rotraud G. “Traudie,” 95, of Eau Claire died Friday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JENSEN, Roxann A. “Foxy Roxy,” 63, of Rice Lake died Tuesday.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
KNUTSON, Michelle D., 64, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at a later date at Hay River Cemetery.
LANGE, Steven B., 38, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LEECH, Marvin, 72, formerly of Gilman, died Thursday at home in North Carolina.
Services will be at a later date.
Plombon Funeral Services, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
LICHT, Bruce F., 73, of Boyd died Friday at home.
Private family committal service will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Edson.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
MURRAY, Lynnette, 63, of Menomonie died March 9 at home.
Walk-through visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Private family service will be held.
Interment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
POWERS, Richard E. “Dick,” 88, of Rice Lake died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
ROATCH, Wayne, 81, of Spring Valley died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley.
SOUBA, Arnold R., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STEVENS, Anthony T., 65, of Osseo died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.