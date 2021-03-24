CRAWFORD, Curtis L., 41, of Wausau, formerly of Cornell, died Monday in Langlade County.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cornell.
FASBENDER, Sylvia E., 85, of Cadott, formerly of Jim Falls, died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Cornell Cemetery.
JOHNSON, Mary E. "Mary Beth," 68, of Independence, formerly of Whitehall, died Monday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in rural Whitehall.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Eagle River Cemetery.
KNOPP, Duane S. "Duke," 84, of Holcombe died Friday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
STANIEC, Leon G. "Leo" Jr., 68, of Thorp died Sunday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab in Thorp.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
VAN HOVE, Debra J., 57, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
ZIMMERMAN, Leonard J., 84, of Fairchild died March 10 at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Fairchild Cemetery.