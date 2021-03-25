BRUXVOORT, Ralph A., 87, of Bloomer died Tuesday.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rufledt Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
CZUBAKOWSKI, Ronald R. “Ron,” 73, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
Services can be found at https://youtu.be/GEXqdwwpnUk
Private family service will be at a later date.
Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Douglas H. “Doug,” 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.