ANGER, Christopher C., 29, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
CRAWFORD, Curtis L., 41, of Wausau died March 22.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon today at Northwood Church, Cornell.
Funeral services will be at noon today at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
STEINACKER, Edwin “Ed,” 58, of Eau Claire died Friday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WERTZ, Joan A. “Joni,” 65, of Birchwood died Wednesday.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.