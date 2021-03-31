HANSON, Mary A., 84, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KLIEGLE, Ruthie A., 70, of Rice Lake died Friday.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Interment will be at National Bohemian Cemetery, Haugen.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LANOU, Joyce A., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MURPHY, Gilmore, 92, of Chippewa Falls died March 22 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STEELE, Chester H., 80, of rural Fall Creek died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Private family services will be at Ludington Annex Cemetery.
STEINACKER, Edwin “Ed,” 58, of Eau Claire died Friday in Eau Claire.
Services will be in Milwaukee.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.