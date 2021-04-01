ANGER, Christopher C., 29, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Monday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt / Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page.
BRANHAM, Elaine, 102, died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at United Presbyterian Church, Rice Lake.
Private family services will be at 11 a.m. April 15 at the church.
Interment will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Almar “Junior,” 93, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Graveside service will be at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Nancy C., 81, of Colfax died Monday at Colfax Heath & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
SCOTT, Diann L., 62, of Birchwood died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Red Cedar Community Church, both in Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
WOZNEY, Theresa M., 84, formerly of Arcadia, died Monday at Gundersen Tri-County Nursing Home in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Monday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.