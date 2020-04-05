BARGMANN, Fred W., 86, of Augusta died Wednesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation in Augusta.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
FREDRICKSON, Bernard H. “Bernie,” 57, of Arkansaw, formerly of Plum City, died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
FROEHLICH, Charles A., 74, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LEWIS, Mary F., 84, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
O’CONNELL, Rosemary, 74, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona.
Services will be held at a later date.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Lorraine E., 94, of Menomonie died Friday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
WINBERG, Dwight L., 73, died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life with military honors will be at a a later date.
Private family graveside services will be held.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Scenic Rivers Cremation Center, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.