BRUNS, Wallace E. “Wally,” 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Gardens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EIFFLER, Dennis R. Jr., 49, of Bruce died Wednesday at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LANOU, Joyce A., 91, of Eau Claire died March 29 at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Hope Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
VALENTINE, Aileen, 53, died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WILLKOM, Marge A., 94, of Rice Lake died Friday at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
Private viewing will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mass will be livestreamed at Jon Tillung or Four Parishes/One Faith Catholic Cluster Facebook pages.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rice Lake.