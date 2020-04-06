GUEST, Katherine “Kitty,” 80, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at a later date at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Hilman E. “Slim,” 86, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Barron Care & Rehab.
Private graveside services will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
THORSON, Gladys E., 98, of Augusta died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
WENAAS, Victor W., 92, of Eleva died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Services will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.