BINGHAM, William A., 93, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BORK, Rita, 89, of Waumandee died Thursday at her son’s home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waumandee.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Saint Boniface Cemetery, Waumandee.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HERBERT, Brent D., 79, of Fergus Falls, Minn., died Tuesday at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18, at Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HULL, Edward N., 101, of College Station, Texas, formerly of Thorp, died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
NEFSTEAD, Lois O. (Hillberg), 98, of Rice Lake died Saturday.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Walker, Minn.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
NEWMAN, Milford E. “Mil,” 91, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
SPAETH, Raymond L., 95, of Chippewa County town of Anson and Cadott died Monday at Augusta Health & Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.