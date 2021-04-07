ALGER, Lorraine C., 94, of Stanley, formerly of Thorp, died Sunday at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Private memorial service will be Thursday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Withee.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
BARIBEAU, Raymond F., 86, died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BINGHAM, William A. “Bill,” 93, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FREMSTAD, Kenneth A., 91, of Stanley died at Country Terrace in Stanley.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Stanley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
GEORGE, Richard A., 84, of Arcadia died Friday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Buffalo County town of Glencoe.
GORE, William E. “Bill” Jr., 73, of Eleva died March 25 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Post 459, Eleva.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva, is handling arrangements.
SANDS, Susan M., 65, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STRATTON, David, 83, died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SPAETH, Raymond L., 95, of Cadott died Monday.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Cadott.
VENNIE, Dana W., 69, of Cumberland died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WALSVIK, Linda J., 70, of Holcombe died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
No services will be held.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.