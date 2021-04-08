AUBART, Timothy G., 60, of Eau Claire died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BRUNS, Wallace E. “Wally,” 90, of Eau Claire died April 1 at Oakwood Gardens in Altoona.
Memorial service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Private family inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DREHMEL, Gerald G. “Jerry,” 98, died April 1 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GORELL, David A. “Sam,” 62, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCILQUHAM, Lee E., 69, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
STEELE, David L., 85, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.