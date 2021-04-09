CUNNINGHAM, Paula M., 66, of Cadott died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EHMKE, Linda L., 56, of Thorp died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center.
No services will be held.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
GOETTING, Jude A., 57, of Galesville, formerly of Independence, died Tuesday at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.
Private family graveside services will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
KELLY, Robert B., 97, of Rice Lake died Wednesday.
Private service will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LAUDENSLAGER, Ronald J., 87, of Chippewa Falls died March 11 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holcombe United Methodist Church.
Memorial service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
MCILQUHAM, Lee E., 69, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Private service will be at Little Anson United Methodist Church, Chippewa County town of Anson.
Interment with military honors will be at Copp Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Anson.
SVOMA, James P. Jr., 85, of Bruce died Monday at Ladysmith Care Community.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.