BULGERIN, Irene M. K. (Holm), 97, of Eau Claire died Thursday.
Private family committal service will be at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CHURAS, Carol A., 73, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSON, Albert Jr., 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LUCAS, Mark A., 50, of Eau Claire, formerly of Milwaukee, died Thursday at Meadowbrook Health Care Center, Bloomer.
Burial will be in Milwaukee.
NILES, Donald L., 84, of the town of Washington died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.