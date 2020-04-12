BABLER, Marvin R. “Bob,” 65, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Rothschild died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Memorial mass will be at a later date.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KUHA, Mary, 89, died April 5.
Private graveside services will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MECHURA, Sonja M., 81, of Birchwood died April 3 at home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MEYER, Amya A., 18, of Altoona died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
ROBERTS, Daniel W., 75, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
ROSEN, Mary F., 99, died April 2 at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Graveside memorial will be at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SPENCER, Michael J., 73, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SUDBRINK, Naomi F., 94, of Augusta died Tuesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
THOMPSON, David H., 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron died Thursday at SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.
Private graveside services and burial with military rites will be at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osseo.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
WINRICH, Marion M., 87, of Eau Claire died April 5 in Rochester, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.