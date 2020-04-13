BELL, Richard A., 79, of Altoona died Saturday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MARTIN, Catherine L., 97, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heatherwood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ROSETH, David E., 82, died Wednesday in Strum.
Visitation/drive-by viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair.
Private graveside services will be at the cemetery.
Kratz Funeral Home, Portage, is handling arrangements.
WALKER, Matson P. “Mat,” 78, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Mass of Christian burial will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.