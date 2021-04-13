BRIGGS, Jacqueline S., 86, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HELLER, Warren H., 99, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HINKE, Darlene A., 78, of the Chippewa County town of Ruby died Sunday at Weston Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony’s Church, Drywood.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Arthur.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ZWIEFELHOFER, David J. Sr., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Private funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Church, Cooks Valley.
Interment with military honors will be at the church cemetery.