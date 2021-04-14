ABRAHAMSON, Charles, 92, of Fairchild died Feb. 25 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fairchild Rod & Gun Club.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
BISEK, Jack D., 73, died April 7 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.
Arrangements are pending at Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Verona.
BLOMGREN, Edwin N., 89, of Menomonie died Sunday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Covenant Cemetery, Pierce County town of Ellsworth.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
EDWARDS, Sandra L., 73, of Barron died April 3 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Water Lutheran Church, Cameron.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
JAEGER, Barbara E., 79, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
HEAVILAND, Norma S., 99, of Eau Claire died Monday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HEIMAN, Ellen, 88, died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KRUG, Joan E., 88, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Our House Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Rusk County town of Strickland.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Sumner Cemetery, rural Chetek.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
NYSETH, Allan L., 67, of rural Elk Mound died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PIENTOK, Alfred, 98, of Independence died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Independence.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at the church cemetery.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
PIENTOK, Lucille W. “Lucy,” formerly of Arcadia, died Sunday at St. Anne’s Extended Healthcare — Callista Court in Winona, Minn.
Private funeral services will be held.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
STEELE, David L., 85, of Augusta died April 7 at home.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Moon, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.