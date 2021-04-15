HULS, Jean M., 95, of Cadott died Sunday at REM Wisconsin in Cadott.
Private graveside service will be at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KIRBY, Brian, 89, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley.
Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery, Wilson.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
LEE, Alfred H. Jr., 91, died Monday.
Private family celebration of life will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Stanfold Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Interment with military rites will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MERO, Karen J., 76, of Eau Claire died March 2 at home.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bethel Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
REED, Dalton J., 23, of Bloomer died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Memorial service will be at 8 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home.