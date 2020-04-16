BIRCHLER, Robert L., 77, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HAGG, Lillian J., 96, of San Antonio, formerly of Eau Claire, died Sunday at an assisted living home.
Memorial service will be at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
JILEK, Louis, 90, of Birchwood died Saturday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RINGER, Michael L., 65, died April 6 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SONNENTAG, Donald C., 86, of Chippewa County town of Edson died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
TANNLER, Michelle L., 62, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.