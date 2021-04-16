GARSIDE, Shirley M., 89, of Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory in Eau Claire.
HEIMAN, Ellen, 88, died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JACOBSON, Lyle, 82, of Baldwin died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p .m. Saturday at Wilson Lutheran Church.
Funeral service will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
TURNER, Clifton A. "Cliffy," 67, of Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.