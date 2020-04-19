ANDRE, James D., 59, of Arcadia died Thursday in Winona, Minn.
Private burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, North Creek, rural Arcadia.
Mass and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
BALL, Gary A., 46, of Augusta died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BOWE, William P., 67, of the Chippewa County town of Lafayette died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.