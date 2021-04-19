BRECKENRIDGE, Lynn, 66, of Fairchild died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DWYER, Ruth J., 96, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HARMS, Adeline M. “Addie,” 72, of Arcadia died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KAUFFMAN, Donald J., 78, Black River Falls died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KLAT, Timothy, 63, of Fall Creek died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KLEMKE, Mark W., 63, of Chippewa Falls died Sept. 23 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MEZERA, Betty J., 98, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Rosemary B., 86, Black River Falls died Wednesday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHEEL, Joan E., 97, of Elk Mound died Sunday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals
Burial will be at Sherman Cemetery, Dunn County town of Sherman.
SCOTT, Tiffany E., 53, of Eau Claire died Nov. 30 at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Service of remembrance will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
SHOEMAKER, James S., 85, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will bed from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
TURNER, Clifton A. “Cliffy,” 67, of Chippewa County town of Eagle Point died Tuesday at home.
No services will be held.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.