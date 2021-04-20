ANDERSON, Carol M., 85, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GIESE, Edith “Edie,” 75, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
No services will be held.
Private interment will be at Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Pigeon Falls.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Carole, 82, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Health Care-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KLATT, Timothy T., 63, of Fall Creek died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Jacob’s Well Church, Lake Hallie.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
ROBERTSON, Thomas R., 96, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SNIDER, Nancy R., 81, of Downsville died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
WRIGHT, Rosemary “Rosie,” 74, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.