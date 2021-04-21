DEHNKE, Margaret H. “Margie” (Campbell), 78, died April 9 at Homeplace in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home.
Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
FRANK, John D., 66, died July 23.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at VFW Post 7232 Outdoor Pavilion, 2900 W. Folsom St.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HEIN, Sarah M., 45, of Glenwood City died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JOHNSON, Carole A., 82, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare- West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KUHN, Richard, 82, of Osseo, formerly of Augusta, died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
RUFLEDT, William A. “Bill” Jr., 94, of Bloomer died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bloomer.
Interment with military honors will be at Rufledt Cemetery, Bloomer.